School Menus

Week of August 19 – 23

 

Immanuel Lutheran

Unavailable

 

Perry County School District #32

Breakfast

Monday, August 19

Breakfast pizza, fruit cocktail

Tuesday, August 20

Biscuit & gravy, sausage patty, pineapple

Wednesday, August 21

Coco Roos, Teddy Grahams, applesauce

Thursday, August 22

Breakfast burrito, grapes

Friday, August 23

Egg, ham & cheese biscuit, oranges

Lunch

Monday, August 19

BBQ pork flatbread, green beans, pineapple

Tuesday, August 20

Chicken parmesan, sweet potato fries, pineapple

Wednesday, August 21

Mandarin orange chicken w/ rice, broccoli, mandarin oranges

Thursday, August 22

Mini tacos, corn, pears

Friday, August 23

Pirate Pete pizza, veggie bowl w/ dip, grapes

 

Saxony Lutheran

Monday, August 19

Chicken & dumplings, hot roll, peas or green beans, fruit

Tuesday, August 20

Crispito or quesadilla, chips w/cheese & salsa, fresh veggies/corn, fruit

Wednesday, August 21

French toast, sausage patty, hash brown, yogurt, fruit

Thursday, August 22

Turkey sub, chips, fresh veggies or side salad, fruit

Friday, August 23

Back To School Bash BBQ

 

St. Vincent

Monday, August 19

Cheeseburger, french fries, pickle slices, mandarin oranges, milk

Tuesday, August 20

Chicken patty, mashed potatoes, gravy, bread slices, pineapple chunks, milk

Wednesday, August 21

Beef stew, texas toast, cheese stix, lettuce salad, cookie, milk

Thursday, August 22

BBQ ribs, parsley potatoes, bread slices, mixed fruit, milk

Friday, August 23

Ham & cheese on bun, potato chips, pickle spears, carrot stix, peaches, milk

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.