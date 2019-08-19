School Menus
Week of August 19 – 23
Immanuel Lutheran
Unavailable
Perry County School District #32
Breakfast
Monday, August 19
Breakfast pizza, fruit cocktail
Tuesday, August 20
Biscuit & gravy, sausage patty, pineapple
Wednesday, August 21
Coco Roos, Teddy Grahams, applesauce
Thursday, August 22
Breakfast burrito, grapes
Friday, August 23
Egg, ham & cheese biscuit, oranges
Lunch
Monday, August 19
BBQ pork flatbread, green beans, pineapple
Tuesday, August 20
Chicken parmesan, sweet potato fries, pineapple
Wednesday, August 21
Mandarin orange chicken w/ rice, broccoli, mandarin oranges
Thursday, August 22
Mini tacos, corn, pears
Friday, August 23
Pirate Pete pizza, veggie bowl w/ dip, grapes
Saxony Lutheran
Monday, August 19
Chicken & dumplings, hot roll, peas or green beans, fruit
Tuesday, August 20
Crispito or quesadilla, chips w/cheese & salsa, fresh veggies/corn, fruit
Wednesday, August 21
French toast, sausage patty, hash brown, yogurt, fruit
Thursday, August 22
Turkey sub, chips, fresh veggies or side salad, fruit
Friday, August 23
Back To School Bash BBQ
St. Vincent
Monday, August 19
Cheeseburger, french fries, pickle slices, mandarin oranges, milk
Tuesday, August 20
Chicken patty, mashed potatoes, gravy, bread slices, pineapple chunks, milk
Wednesday, August 21
Beef stew, texas toast, cheese stix, lettuce salad, cookie, milk
Thursday, August 22
BBQ ribs, parsley potatoes, bread slices, mixed fruit, milk
Friday, August 23
Ham & cheese on bun, potato chips, pickle spears, carrot stix, peaches, milk
