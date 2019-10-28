Immanuel Lutheran School

Monday, October 28

Mini corn dogs, mac & cheese, tater tots, fruit, milk

Tuesday, October 29

Poor boy sandwich, tortilla chips w/nacho cheese, fresh veggies, fruit, milk

Wednesday, October 30

Chicken & dumplings, green beans, fruit, bread slice, milk

Thursday, October 31

Rib on bun or salad bar, french fries, corn, fruit, milk

Friday, November 1

Pepperoni or cheese pizza, potato chips, fresh veggies, fruit, milk

Perry County School District #32

Breakfast

Monday, October 28

Mini pancakes, orange half, fruit punch

Tuesday, October 29

Biscuits & gravy, fruit cocktail, apple juice

Wednesday, October 30

Graham toasters, Animal Crackers, pineapple, grape juice

Thursday, October 31

Chicken biscuit, grapes, orange juice

Friday, November 1

Unavailable

Lunch

Monday, October 28

Spaghetti, breadstick, green beans, mandarin oranges

Tuesday, October 29

Chicken quesadilla, salsa, spicy pinto beans, banana

Wednesday, October 30

Turkey deli salad w/ dressing, apple

Thursday, October 31

Witches brew, broom sticks, moon halves, monster bars

Friday, November 1

Unavailable

Saxony Lutheran High School

Monday, October 28

Cheeseburger Mac or beef noodles, hot roll, green beans or corn, fruit

Tuesday, October 29

Chicken tenders, potato salad, corn or baked beans, fruit

Wednesday, October 30

French toast, sausage patty, hash brown, yogurt, fruit, Smoothie King

Thursday, October 31

Turkey sub, chips, fresh veggies or side salad, fruit, B-Dubs

Friday, November 1

Unavailable

St. Vincent School

Monday, October 28

Chicken patty, mashed potato, gravy, bread slices, pears, milk

Tuesday, October 29

Taco meat, nacho chips, cheese, lettuce, salsa, fruit crisp, milk

Wednesday, October 30

BBQ ribs, parsley potatoes, mixed fruit, bread slices, milk

Thursday, October 31

Pigs in a blanket, corn chips, baby carrots, Jello, milk

Friday, November 1

Unavailable

