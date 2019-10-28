Immanuel Lutheran School
Monday, October 28
Mini corn dogs, mac & cheese, tater tots, fruit, milk
Tuesday, October 29
Poor boy sandwich, tortilla chips w/nacho cheese, fresh veggies, fruit, milk
Wednesday, October 30
Chicken & dumplings, green beans, fruit, bread slice, milk
Thursday, October 31
Rib on bun or salad bar, french fries, corn, fruit, milk
Friday, November 1
Pepperoni or cheese pizza, potato chips, fresh veggies, fruit, milk
Perry County School District #32
Breakfast
Monday, October 28
Mini pancakes, orange half, fruit punch
Tuesday, October 29
Biscuits & gravy, fruit cocktail, apple juice
Wednesday, October 30
Graham toasters, Animal Crackers, pineapple, grape juice
Thursday, October 31
Chicken biscuit, grapes, orange juice
Friday, November 1
Unavailable
Lunch
Monday, October 28
Spaghetti, breadstick, green beans, mandarin oranges
Tuesday, October 29
Chicken quesadilla, salsa, spicy pinto beans, banana
Wednesday, October 30
Turkey deli salad w/ dressing, apple
Thursday, October 31
Witches brew, broom sticks, moon halves, monster bars
Friday, November 1
Unavailable
Saxony Lutheran High School
Monday, October 28
Cheeseburger Mac or beef noodles, hot roll, green beans or corn, fruit
Tuesday, October 29
Chicken tenders, potato salad, corn or baked beans, fruit
Wednesday, October 30
French toast, sausage patty, hash brown, yogurt, fruit, Smoothie King
Thursday, October 31
Turkey sub, chips, fresh veggies or side salad, fruit, B-Dubs
Friday, November 1
Unavailable
St. Vincent School
Monday, October 28
Chicken patty, mashed potato, gravy, bread slices, pears, milk
Tuesday, October 29
Taco meat, nacho chips, cheese, lettuce, salsa, fruit crisp, milk
Wednesday, October 30
BBQ ribs, parsley potatoes, mixed fruit, bread slices, milk
Thursday, October 31
Pigs in a blanket, corn chips, baby carrots, Jello, milk
Friday, November 1
Unavailable
