Two men were arrested after cashing fraudulent payroll checks at a Perryville pharmacy earlier this month.
According to reports from the Perryville Police Department, Victor Alfonso Ibarra-Barientos, 55, and Emil Yamir Duatre-Cruz, 29, are facing charges of felony forgery and misdemeanor stealing after they and a group of six other men dressed in white uniforms typical of those worn by
Gilster-Mary Lee employees cashed payroll checks at Healthcare Pharmacy on Old St. Mary’s Road.
Additionally, Ibarra-Barientos is facing a charge of resisting/evading arrest and Duatre-Cruz is facing an additional felony burglary charge after breaking into the basement garage of a residence on Holly Street with the intention of hiding from authorities.
According to police, neither man was a Gilster-Mary Lee employee and had no local address.
A probable cause statement filed in the case stated an associate at Healthcare Pharmacy contacted officers after she determined that the checks cashed by the men were not authentic Gilster-Mary Lee payroll checks.
When officers arrived on the scene, the pharmacy employee informed them that three of the eight men were walking down the street next to the pharmacy.
One officer, Lt. Det. Jon Lanier pursued one of the suspects on foot onto North Waters Street, but lost contact when he ran behind a house.
By this time, the other two men had also fled the area.
A short time later, a resident on 501 Holly Street contacted police about a man in his basement garage.
Officers located the suspect and detained him until the arrival of Lanier, who identified the subject as one of the three he observed on Northdale Drive.
According to the report, the subject was no longer wearing the white pants from earlier, but was still wearing a plain white t-shirt.
The man was later identified as Duatre-Cruz.
The other man, Ibarra-Barientos, was apprehended in a wooded area between the Gilster-Mary Lee parking lot and a residence on Holly Street. When he was arrested, he had removed the white pants from earlier and was wearing blue jeans, but was positively identified by Lanier as the suspect he had been chasing.
A search of nearby bushes turned up a pair of white pants believed to belong to the suspect.
When they were arrested, both men were found to be in possession of large sums of cash.
Duatre-Cruz was found to have a warrant out of Texas for a similar offense, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had placed a detainer on both men.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.