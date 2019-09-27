A week after honoring former prisoners of war and servicemen still listed as missing in action, Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial in Perryville will be hosting a Gold Star Celebration honoring those who died in service and their families.
According to event organizer Bob Herschbach, recognizing that sacrifice is important.
“I thought it was about time we started to honor those family members that have lost loved ones,” Herschbach said. “A lot of those families on that wall I’m very familiar with. There’re about 35 names on that wall that I’m familiar with. So it was kind of a thing I wanted to do to bring a little bit of attention to those families, especially the Vietnam-era families.”
The ceremony is scheduled to take place at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Families are asked to arrive early and register before the ceremony, at which point they will be presented with a yellow rose and a Gold Star coin, featuring the Gold Star emblem and the date. The reverse side honors all five branches of service and bears the inscription, “All gave some; some gave all.”
Beginning in World War I, families of US soldiers and sailors often flew flags that had a blue star for each member of the family that was serving in the military.If one of them died in battle, the blue star was changed to a gold star. In August of 1947, the United States Congress authorized the military to present a gold star lapel pin to the family members of those killed in action.
Another pin—this time a gold star with a gold background and four oak sprigs around the star—was authorized by Congress in 1973. It was awarded to the next of kin of service members who die during military service.
Herschbach said he expects 40-45 families to attend, in addition to other visitors.
“Our numbers are going to be between two and three hundred, I suspect,” Herschbach said. “A lot of the bikers from last weekend said they were going to come back.”
A big reason for that, he said, is a desire to hear the keynote speaker, Gen. James T. Conway, USMC (ret.).
Prior to his retirement in 2010, Conway served as the 34th Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps for four years.
As commandant, he served as the senior uniformed Marine responsible for the organization, training, and equipping of over 250,000 active duty, reserve, and civilian Marines throughout the United States and overseas, as well as the management of the $30-$40 billion annual Marine Corps budget.
As a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Conway functioned as a military advisor to the Secretary of Defense, the National Security Council, and the president.
Conway also served as Commanding General of 1st Marine Division, and he was the commander of the I Marine Expeditionary Force during two tours in Iraq. He initially led the invasion of Iraq in 2003 with 90,000 troops under his command, including Marines, soldiers, sailors, and British forces.
Conway is married to the former Annette Drury of Ste. Genevieve. They have three children and seven grandchildren.
Since his retirement, Conway has joined and consulted for numerous corporate and non-profit boards, including Textron Inc., Colt Defense and General Dynamics. He also serves as a co-chairman for the Energy Security Leadership Council (Securing America’s Future Energy), a non-partisan energy policy think tank.
In addition to hearing from Conway, visitors will also be treated to a performance by the Lindenwood University choir, which will perform a selection of songs during the ceremony.
Herschbach said it’s important to honor the fallen and their families.
“They haven’t been forgotten,” Herschbach said. “And likewise, those who have a family member that was killed maybe 50 years ago, 55 years ago, they’re still remembered by the family and by the people as putting on this event. We never want to forget.”
