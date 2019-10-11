find themselves needing assistance. For the past 12 years, Garrett Schott, a sergeant with the Perryville Police Department and a member of the Perryville Fire Department, has helped lead fundraising efforts for Perry County Backstoppers, a group dedicated to helping look after those first responders.
“We’re trying to help out first responders who paid the ultimate price by supporting their families and their kids,” Schott said.
It’s been that way since the beginning. Backstoppers was formed in 1959, when a pair of St. Louis residents, Nicholas Blassie, president of Meatcutters Union Local #8, and Richard H. Amberg, publisher of the St. Louis Globe-Democrat, decided to form an organization to provide relief to families of fallen public servants.
According to an organizational history on the group’s website, backstoppers.org, the group was less than five months old when three St. Louis firefighters were killed battling a blaze in a run-down salvage firm when the entire second story collapsed above them. That incident, which left three widows and 11 children behind, was followed closely the death of two St. Louis County firefighters, one killed in an auto accident while speeding toward a fire, the other felled by a heart attack while fighting a fire.
With about 200 members and only first-year dues, The BackStoppers stepped in to provide each family with necessary help. Today, The BackStoppers supports approximately 80 families with 65 dependent children. The annual survivor benefits paid out equals approximately $1.3 million. In the beginning, Backstoppers primarily served the St. Louis area, but since those early days, it has spread to 13 counties in Missouri and five in Illinois.
“If a person is killed in the line of duty, they come in within that day and bring the family a check for their use, which is $10,000,” Schott said. “Give it a couple of weeks, and they’ll come back in and they basically collect the bills that they would have, the mortgage on the house, the car, and they take that and they pay everything off.
“Then over the years, depending on if it’s a wife and kids, they take care of those kids. They’ll help with paying for college. If the kids are in a private school for grade school they’ll help out with that. If it’s a spouse who’s by herself, they still come in and they help out with the spouse.”
Fortunately, Schott said, that sort of assistance has not been necessary in Perry County, where fundraising efforts over the past 12 years have raised more than $37,000 during the past 12 years.
“All of our money that we raise, once a year we take up to Backstoppers itself, the headquarters and we donate it up there,” Schott said. “As far as anybody here receiving benefits from it, no — knock on wood — we’ve been fine, but I’m sure our benefits have helped others.”
This year, the Perry County groups fundraising efforts have taken them in new directions. In the past, the group has held events at local restaurants and other venues. While those will continue, Schott said, they’re also trying new things.
“We started off with golf tournaments,” Schott said. “We went to The Barrens winery — I think we’ve been out there for eight years, give or take. The local McDonald’s has a McBackstoppers night once a year. We’ve got a variety of things. The people that help me with this have come up with new ideas, fresh ideas, so we’re kind of venturing out into new things this year.”
One of those efforts is a gun raffle. The Perry County group is selling tickets to raffle off 12 guns. The cost per ticket is $20 and Schott said there are still tickets available. The drawing will be held live on the Perry County Backstoppers Facebook page on Oct. 13.
Following the raffle, the Perry County group will have one more major fundraising effort, a Black Light Bingo Bash at the Perryville Elks Lodge on Saturday, Nov. 2. Doors open at 6 p.m. and bingo begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Only 250 tickets are available.
“That’s going to be our last big fundraiser for the year,” Schott said, “but Perry County Backstoppers itself will take donations any time and we will take that money up to St. Louis anytime.”
For more information about Perry County Backstoppers or to purchase tickets for the raffle or the Bingo Bash, contact Schott at 573-547-4546.
