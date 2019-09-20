A local supermarket will have a new look as well as a new name in coming days.
AlKevs, located at 609 N. Kingshighway in Perryville, closed its doors on Wednesday and will reopen Friday with a new interior and a new name — “Perryville Market.”
Kevin Marler and Allan Berry purchased ALPS in 2017, and changed the name to what was AlKevs. However, Marler is no longer associated with the business.
“It just made sense to change the name,” store manager Matthew Kohm said. “We want this store to have more of an ownership into the community. I’m from Perryville and want the name to reflect how much we want to be here too.”
Another change that customers will see when the store reopens, is the discontinuation of the cash saver program.
The program allowed the store to purchase items at a lower price, and to put things on the shelves at the at-cost price with only a 10 percent increase at checkout.
“We got some feedback from customers and decided to go away from the cashsaver program” Kohm said. “So from now on the price on the shelf is the cost of the item.”
During the closure, Kohm noted that the store will change every price tag in the store, as well as freshening up the interior of the store.
“There will be a different look in terms of signage and the way the store looks with aisle markers, and even some of our displays. We are doing all that in the next few days.”
Kohm worked under previous owner John McDaniel in a variety of positions, when the store was branded as an ALPS before 2017 and Kohm believes the store is even better now “It already had a fresh look under Mr. McDaniel, but now I think it’s even better than it was before,” Kohm said.
The store will continue to sell the same goods, but Kohm hopes that the community will continue to come and support the new changes.
“We hope that with us getting rid of the cashsaver program and with the new changes on the inside of the store that Perryville will give us a second chance,” Kohm said. “That’s all we ask for because we have some exciting things happening here.”
