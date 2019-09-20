There were streaks of blue and green running around the TG 5K trail on Saturday as Mid-America Rehab hosted its fourth annual 5K Rally run.
The proceeds benefited the local sports athletic departments at Perryville and St. Vincent High Schools.
“We see a lot of the athletes and we feel this is a way to give back,” Race organizer Clinton Rice said. “Funding sports programs can be a burden with all of the expenses that go into it and this is our way of helping out.”
Like years prior, the event collected thousands and it looks as if that is the number will be much of the same.
“We have about $4,000 right now with more coming in,” Rice said. “We had some people order extra shirts and we are hoping to give about $2,000 to each department.
But the number that Rice is most excited about is the number of participants. Rice noted that 115 runners completed the race after 140 participants signed up. It was the most ever in the four-year history of the event.
“It’s a combination of things,” Rice said. “I think people want to get out and support the schools and people are enjoying it because we’ve had a lot of people come back and race again year in and year out. Each year we are able to give the schools a little bit more and that’s a good thing, making sure that the school’s can get everything they need.”
Kenny Stephenson in the 14-29 age group, came in first overall with a time of 21:30.
Porter Hoeckle, in the 5-13 age group, came in second place with a time of 21:39.06. The top female runner was Kelsey Rice with a time of 23:08.05.
The money will be given to both schools at half time of the Perryville/St. Vincent football game on Sept. 27
