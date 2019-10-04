Perryville will salute those guitarists and bands set to rock out this weekend. Perryville Downtown Revitalization and Hopi Lane Productions are preparing for the seventh annual Rocktoberfest on Saturday on the Downtown Square, in conjunction with the final Cruise-In of the year.
“It’s a really cool event “ event organizer Roger Prost said. “There’s really a mix of everything from rock, to country and acoustic, to heavy metal.”
The event will go on from 3:30-11 p.m. on the square and have non-stop music from start to finish. The Hopi Lane Players will start and play until 6 p.m. The band consists of those younger aspiring players that take lessons from owner Stan Denniger at Hopi Lane Productions
“That’s really special,” Prost said. “What happens is you have parents, grandparents, brothers and sisters come through and watch the young people play. It helps them get over their stage fright and lets them hear what they have been working on. The kids have been practicing their hands off to get ready.”
After the Hopi Lane Players are finished with their time on the main stage, local band talent takes over from 6:30 p.m. until the end of the night.
Those bands include Bill Tweedy, Atlas Spin, JWR Band, Slim Chance, and Deuce and
Heeters Grateful Experience.
Each of those bands are slated to play for about one hour on the main stage with a pair of acoustic bands, Umbra, and Madd Mofro, playing in between their equipment changes.
The Real Rock 99.3 Stage will be set up near Jackson Street BrewCo and will host performances from 6-11 p.m. Bands include Guy Morgan and the FT Crew, Emaciation, Livin Tale, Gary Robert and Community, Jamie Gooch and Friends, and Hula Moore and Friends. Prost said this stage is more for those “heavy metal” listeners.
Prost will also be playing during the event with the acoustic band Umbra. Prost has been playing guitar and performing for 20 years and loves opportunities to play in front of an audience in the acoustic style.
“Music is in my blood,” he said. “Rock music is about play from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. and getting home at 3 a.m. and I just can’t do that anymore. With the acoustic style music, I play at a lot of wineries and we play from 1-5 p.m. and I can go out with my wife to dinner afterwards and be home at 10 p.m. You don’t have all the equipment, just a guitar and smaller PA system.”
Rocktoberfest will also be taking up collections for St. Jude’s Hospital. There will be a 50/50 raffle, and Jackson Brew Co. will also donate $1 for every beer sold, which will be given to St. Jude as well.
Prost is excited for the event to get going.
If you like music, there’s bound to be something there for everybody.”
