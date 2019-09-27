Dogs in Perryville have had a new place to run throughout the summer. But it now has a new addition. The dog park located just down the hill from the Perryville Youth Football Field now has a new sign.
“We weren’t sure if too many people knew where it was Perryville Parks and Recreation Director Jim Cadwell said. “The sign has only been there for about one week or so. It’s big and plain as day. We hope that leads to more people using it and just knowing that it’s out there.”
The park was converted from a baseball field that had been rarely used and complete with benches, water hydrants and according to Cadwell not only serves as a place to have fun with dogs, but also serves a purpose for people.
“Dog parks are good not only for the dogs, but also for people,” he said. “Dogs can meet new friends and hang out, but that is also true for the dog owners, as they can meet people that they normally would never see or meet otherwise.”
The dogs are allowed to run in the dog park off-leash, and the park is divided into spaces for big and small dogs, with amenities such as benches and water hydrants.
In the future Cadwell hopes to add different things such as collapsible tunnels and things the dogs can climb as well as some shade for the dog owners, as well as the dogs. Cadwell noted there have been some people that have left tennis balls and other toys for use.
“There’s not too many ways that the dogs can cool down out there yet and rest in summer,” Cadwell said. “So in the next year or so we hope to add some trees out there. But putting in a couple 10 inch trees it will take some years for them to grow.”
But first more people must use the park.
Cadwell wanted to make clear that he knows that there are many of the Perryville residents that use the parks sometimes twice to three times per day, but as he put it.
“We know there are more dogs in Perryville.”
That’s the reason for the new signage and other avenues he has taken to get the word out about the park itself. However, from the people who have used the park, he has received positive feedback.
“We’ve had people who have told us they like to have a place where their dogs can run off leash and exercise, because not everyone has a place like that, who live in town.”
The park was a part of the City of Perryville’s 20 year Master Plan for the park system and believes it is a good investment for everyone involved.
“It wasn’t a big investment because the fencing was already there and we just fixed it,” Cadwell said. “But we’ve talked to other communities that have dog parks and they all said the same thing. ‘we should have made it bigger and we should have done it 10 years ago. We feel like ours can get to that point too.”
