The Perry County Republic-Monitor editorial staff won a total of 14 awards, including four first-place honors, in the Missouri Press Association’s 2019 Better Newspaper editorial contest.
The awards were announced Saturday at the association’s annual convention, held this year in Kansas City. This year’s competition was judged by members of the Colorado Press Association.
As a group, the newspaper staff received top honors in the Best Overall Design category, which was judged on the consistent quality of layout and design of three issues of the entire newspaper — spaced throughout the year — including typography, photography/graphics, white space, and all other design elements.
“I can’t say enough about how proud I am of our staff,” said managing editor Robert Cox. “It’s a group effort, front-to-back. We certainly don’t do this for awards, but it’s nice to be recognized.”
Cox won two first-place awards in the Class 2 Weeklies division, winning top honors for Best News Story and Best Columnist-Humorous.
The Best News Story award was presented to Cox for his in-depth exploration of a spate of suicide attempts at the Perry County Jail and the efforts of jail staff to ensure the safety and mental wellbeing of the inmates.
Judges called the story “stellar work,” praising it as “astounding, data-driven reporting on a crucial — and often under-covered — topic. The statistics and faces put to this story combine to form a very potent dispatch.”
Columnists were judged based on a body of work and their column’s content, topic, and effectiveness. It was the second consecutive first-place award for Cox in the humorous column category, again presented in merged category between Class 1 and Class 2 weeklies.
Cartoonist Debbie Gahan earned first place in the Best Editorial Cartoon category for her depiction of nuclear disarmament talks between the U.S. and North Korea titled, “Baby Steps,” along with an honorable mention for another cartoon, “Career Politician,” referencing the resignation of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens. The category was judged on originality, presentation, and clarity of message.
“I feel very fortunate that we have cartoons by Debbie Gahan in our newspaper,” Durreman said. “I hope our readers realize how fortunate a local newspaper is to have
In the category of Best Coverage of Government, Cox earned second place honors for a series of stories detailing the scandal surrounding and eventual resignation of Greitens.
He also earned second place in the Best Breaking News Story category for a story detailing a vandalism spree that that resulted in thousands of dollars in damage to more than 70 vehicles throughout Perryville, as well as third place for a story about the self-inflicted gunshot death of a local man who was being sought for questioning by police in another shooting.
Durreman earned second place in the Best Columnist - Humorous category, and the newspaper staff finished second in Best Front Page.
Cox also earned third place in the Best Video category for a video in the newspaper’s Sound Bites series, which includes highlights of post-game interviews with coaches and athletes, and an honorable mention in the Best News or Feature Obituary category for coverage of the funeral of Richard LaRose, described as a beloved father, firefighter and Public Works “titan.” A video edited together from multiple sources showing LaRose’s funeral procession also earned an honorable mention in the Best Video category.
In the Best News or Feature Special Section category, lead designer Stephanie Vandeven, former reporter Heather Wentz and the rest of the staff earned an honorable mention for a special section honoring the centennial of the Association of the Miraculous Medal in Perryville and the Vincentian bicentennial in Perry County.
One judge called it “the most professional layout I’ve seen in this field” and praised its presentation of content and the continuity of theme and color throughout the section.
“All of our team members work diligently everyday to produce a community newspaper that chronicles our lives,” Durreman said. “I couldn’t be more proud of this team of individuals and I look forward to compiling the next group of entries.”
