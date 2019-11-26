The Pirates were led by its defense for much of the season, so it only seems right that it led the way once again when the Mississippi Area Football- White Division awards were handed out.
Perryville had three first-team selections, all defense, as a total of eight players filled 10 spots on the all-conference teams.
Ian Kurre, Caleb Gremaud, and Carter Dix led the Pirates with those first team selections. Kurre had 30 total tackles on the season and led the Pirates with six sacks at defensive tackle. Gremaud led the Pirates with 60 total tackles this year at linebacker, while battling a knee injury for much of the season.
Dix rounded out the first team selections as the senior defensive back led the team with three interceptions, while also totaling 48 tackles.
The Pirates had five second team selections as Evan Daugherty, Dawson Camden, Brad Ernst, Clayton Steffens, and Matt Mueller each earned a spot.
Daugherty led the Pirates in rushing yards this season at quarterback with 879 and 13 touchdowns. He also passed for 696 yards and eight touchdowns.
Camden was one of the top receivers for Perryville as he totaled 250 yards and four touchdown catches.
Matt Mueller was the lone defensive player for Perryville to make the second team as he had 36 tackles and three sacks on the year.
Steffens and Ernst made the all-conference team at offensive guard and center respectively.
However Steffens was one of two players to make the all-conference team for Perryville at two different positions. Along with his recognition as a guard, Steffens was named an honorable mention defensive end as well.
Dix also received honorable mention for his efforts at wide receiver.
Steffens had 42 total tackles and two sacks on the season, while Dix was Perryville’s top receiver with 256 yards and three touchdowns.
Perryville went 5-5 on the season.
