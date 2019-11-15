In past years, the Missouri Department of Conservation has urged deer hunters across the state to take part in the “Share the Harvest” program, and this year is no different.
The program, administered by the MDC and the Conservation Federation of Missouri, coordinates the efforts of thousands of deer hunters, numerous participating meat processors, many local supporting organizations, and a handful of statewide sponsors to help feed hungry Missourians.
The program works by deer hunters donating their extra venison — from several pounds to whole deer — to participating meat processors throughout the state who grind and package the deer meat.
The packaged venison is then given to food banks and food pantries for distribution to Missourians in need of food assistance.
Tyson Wibbenmeyer of Stonie’s Sausage Shop believes it is a great program.
“I’m not a hunter myself,” Wibbenmeyer said. “but I think the program gives those people in need, a way to get protein during the winter months. Also it promotes the hunters to thin the herd and keep the population down.”
Stonie’s, along with Etzold Packing, are the two Perry County companies that participate in the Share the Harvest program.
Wibbenmeyer estimates that they collect 2,000 pounds of venison per year for the program. Stonie’s processes the donated meat into one-pound packages and hands it off to the Ladies of Charity food pantry for distribution.
This year marks the first that Etzold Packing will take part in the Share the Harvest program.
“I really don’t know what to expect with the program,” said Chad Etzold. “I think we would get a couple hundred pounds to donate to the program. I think it’s a great program as long as it goes to the right place.”
Stonie’s and Etzold Packing are required to have the deer meat tested before it is donated for the program. If results are negative the businesses is allowed to donate it, if positive it will be discarded. The glands are sent to Columbia for testing.
CWD is a deadly illness for white-tailed deer and other members of the deer family, Based on testing conducted by the MDC, the disease appears to be relatively rare in the state at this time with only 42 cases found in seven counties out of more than 76,000 deer tested around the state. Those counties are Adair, Cole, Franklin, Jefferson, Linn, Macon, and St. Clair.
The MDC has added a few new precautions to ensure the safety of any donated venison, which includes setting aside the meat to be tested first before being donated to the food banks.
Nearly 4,300 Missouri deer hunters donated more than 198,000 pounds of venison to the program in 2017. Since the program was started in 1992, Share the Harvest has provided more than 3.6 million pounds of lean, healthy venison to help feed hungry Missourians.
“We process roughly 1,200 deer each year, with some of that going to the program,” Wibbenmeyer said. “This is a great time of the year, but definitely one of our busiest.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.