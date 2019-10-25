Perryville Chamber of Commerce director Jackie Wengert could get used to this.
Wengert is no stranger to the annual Missouri Community Betterment competition, and she’s also no stranger to winning. During the MCB’s 56th annual on Oct. 13-14 in Mexico, Perryville walked away with a first-place prize.
Not to be outdone, Don Fulford, CEO of the Association of the Miraculous Medal, won the Adult Leadership Award.
“It’s really exciting and really cool for the community to be recognized,” Wengert said about earning the award.
But for Perryville it has become old hat of sorts. Perryville also earned a first place award last year, and earned second place in 2017.
The community’s first-place finish came in recognition of projects ranging from the Life Skills Classroom at Perry County District No 32, Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial, Renovations at the Association of the Miraculous Medal, the transient tax, and the splash pad. Perryville beat out Lamar and 13 other communities within their division.
In the youth category, Eighth graders John Grantham and Isreal Melchoir talked about the Teen Council that includes seventh grade with high school members that complete service projects throughout the community. Some of the projects included, cleaning up the Perryville downtown square to prepare for the annual Mayfest event, help out at the Master Gardener plant sale, and helping other youth groups fund service projects through a grant.
“We presented some big projects this year,” Wengert said. “Everybody always walks up to me and says ‘congratulations,’ but really I didn’t have anything to do with it. This award goes to everybody in the community that has made Perryville a great place to live.”
Perryville won category III, the biggest division recognized of cities with over 7,500 citizens. Other winners included Annapolis in category I, and Buffalo in category II. The Ambassador award went to Greg Batson of Columbia, while Don Fulford was one of five recipients of the Adult Leadership award.
Fulford, president and CEO of the Association of the Miraculous Medal, also serves on multiple committees and was surprised when he won the award.
“When you’re from a small town in Kentucky and you move your family some four hours from home, you just hope that you are accepted,” Fulford said. “You just try your best and help out in the community. There are plenty of other people who are deserving of this award and to be recognized with it is something that I will never forget.”
Wengert is hoping that they can win the grand prize, which was won by Buffalo. One thing she noticed was other communities had a single committee that oversees the projects.
“We want to get that one unified group together that meets maybe twice per year and meets with people and their projects and then we say, ‘how can we help.’ That can be easier said than done with a community our size but that is a goal for next year.”
Wengert is already looking for possible projects from next year, as she hopes to continue the tradition of being one of three communities to participate in all 56 contests.
“Who doesn’t want their name out there?” Wengert said. “Perryville is always coming up with new projects and we want to let people know about what a great community this is.”
