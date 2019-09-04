A Perryville man was killed Tuesday in an accident involving a tractor in western Perry County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, John T. Melton, 77, of Perryville, died Tuesday after falling off a John Deere tractor at approximately 2 p.m. at 918 Dogwood Dells Lane in St. Mary Township off CR 616 between Highway KK and PCR 624.
According to the report, investigators determined that Melton likely suffered what was described as a "medical condition" while he was operating the tractor, fell off and was struck by the vehicle, resulting in his death.
According to the report, Melton was pronounced dead at the scene by Perry County EMS personnel.
