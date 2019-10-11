The sounds of axes and mauls will compete with the ringing of hammer on anvil Saturday as the 29th annual Saxon Lutheran Fall Festival kicks off in Frohna.
Visitors will be able to take a step back in time to see how early German settlers lived and worked in the early 1800s.
One of the highlights this year, according to council member Kathy Scholl, will be a live log-splitting demonstration.
“They actually have five cedar logs that they will split into rails,” Scholl said. “Then that will actually be used to repair the split-rail fence.”
this Saturday at the annual Saxon Lutheran Memorial Fall Festival. The fun begins at 9 a.m. and will last until 4 p.m.
For a day, people will have a chance to see the creativity and strength it took to live on a homestead in the 19th century. Many come to the festival every year to see and appreciate this way of life that modern society has become so far removed from.
“We usually have several thousand people attend,” said Kathy Scholl, a Memorial employee helping with the festival.
The fall festival has grown tremendously since its beginnings as an apple butter festival and now includes many more cooking demonstrations such as sausage making, butter churning, apple butter making, and apple cider pressing.
There will also be demonstrations of practical crafts including blacksmithing, quilting, and broom making.
Some of the main demonstrations this year will include: butchering, butter churning, cider pressing, rail splitting, bread baking, soap cooking, quilting, cross-cut sawing, wool spinning, and wooden bucket making.
There will be about fifty crafters with booths set up at the Festival. The main requirement for setting up a craft booth is that all the crafts must be handmade.
Visitors are also invited to participate in many other activities throughout the day. There will be contests, horse-drawn carriage rides, attendance prizes, the highly anticipated Schnitzelbank skit, and live music from a number of groups. The Memorial will also be offering tours of all the historic log cabins on the grounds.
While admission and parking for the Fall Festival are free, donations are certainly welcome and appreciated. All donations support the maintenance of the Memorial’s buildings and grounds. The Memorial is a non-profit organization, and the Fall Festival is a key fundraising event in making sure that the site can remain open and available for the public to enjoy for many years to come.
The staff at the Memorial is not only inviting the local community to the Festival but is also reaching out to the surrounding region.
“We’ve got some more broad publicity for it,” Scholl said.
The Saxon Lutheran Memorial has drawn in large crowds for the Fall Festival in the past and is hoping for a great turnout this year. For more information about the Fall Festival, please call (573) 824-5404 or email slmhistorymuseum@gmail.com.
