Immanuel Lutheran School

Monday, November 11

Veterans Day-No School

Tuesday, November 12

Hamburger or cheeseburger on bun, french fries, corn, fruit, milk

Wednesday, November 13

Turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit, hot roll, milk

Thursday, November 14

Sloppy joe or salad bar, tater tots, corn, fruit, milk

Friday, November 15

Pizza cheese crunchers, lettuce, fresh veggies, fruit, milk

 

Perry County School District #32

Breakfast

Monday, November 11

Veterans Day – No School

Tuesday, November 12

Biscuit and gravy, peaches, orange juice

Wednesday, November 13

Pop Tart, applesauce, apple juice

Thursday, November 14

Mini pancakes, syrup, banana, punch juice

Friday, November 15

Breakfast pizza, apple, grape juice

Lunch

Monday, November 11

Veterans Day – No School

Tuesday, November 12

Turkey deli sandwich, mixed vegetables, applesauce

Wednesday, November 13

Fish taco, salsa, corn, kiwi strawberry sidekick

Thursday, November 14

Mandarin orange chicken, rice, broccoli, pineapple

Friday, November 15

Ham and cheese roll ups, goldfish, carrot sticks, ranch dressing, orange halves

 

Saxony Lutheran High School

Monday, November 11

Crisptito or quesadilla, chips w/cheese & salsa, fresh veggies, corn, fruit

Tuesday, November 12

Chicken patty, bun, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans or corn, fruit

Wednesday, November 13

Ravioli or toasted ravioli, breadstick, green beans or salad, fruit, Smoothie King

Thursday, November 14

Meatball sub, chips, side salad, corn, fruit, Popeye’s

Friday, November 15

Chicken strips, chips, baked beans or fresh veggies, fruit

St. Vincent School

Monday, November 11

Veterans Day – No School

Tuesday, November 12

Criptitos, glazed carrots, vanilla pudding w/wafers, milk

Wednesday, November 13

Spaghetti w/meat sauce, lettuce salad, texas toast, cookie, milk

Thursday, November 14

Chicken rice soup w/crackers, toasted cheese sandwiches, cheesecake, milk

Friday, November 15

Turkey & cheese on bun, potato chips, pickle spears, pineapple chunks, milk

