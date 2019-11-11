Immanuel Lutheran School
Monday, November 11
Veterans Day-No School
Tuesday, November 12
Hamburger or cheeseburger on bun, french fries, corn, fruit, milk
Wednesday, November 13
Turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit, hot roll, milk
Thursday, November 14
Sloppy joe or salad bar, tater tots, corn, fruit, milk
Friday, November 15
Pizza cheese crunchers, lettuce, fresh veggies, fruit, milk
Perry County School District #32
Breakfast
Monday, November 11
Veterans Day – No School
Tuesday, November 12
Biscuit and gravy, peaches, orange juice
Wednesday, November 13
Pop Tart, applesauce, apple juice
Thursday, November 14
Mini pancakes, syrup, banana, punch juice
Friday, November 15
Breakfast pizza, apple, grape juice
Lunch
Monday, November 11
Veterans Day – No School
Tuesday, November 12
Turkey deli sandwich, mixed vegetables, applesauce
Wednesday, November 13
Fish taco, salsa, corn, kiwi strawberry sidekick
Thursday, November 14
Mandarin orange chicken, rice, broccoli, pineapple
Friday, November 15
Ham and cheese roll ups, goldfish, carrot sticks, ranch dressing, orange halves
Saxony Lutheran High School
Monday, November 11
Crisptito or quesadilla, chips w/cheese & salsa, fresh veggies, corn, fruit
Tuesday, November 12
Chicken patty, bun, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans or corn, fruit
Wednesday, November 13
Ravioli or toasted ravioli, breadstick, green beans or salad, fruit, Smoothie King
Thursday, November 14
Meatball sub, chips, side salad, corn, fruit, Popeye’s
Friday, November 15
Chicken strips, chips, baked beans or fresh veggies, fruit
St. Vincent School
Monday, November 11
Veterans Day – No School
Tuesday, November 12
Criptitos, glazed carrots, vanilla pudding w/wafers, milk
Wednesday, November 13
Spaghetti w/meat sauce, lettuce salad, texas toast, cookie, milk
Thursday, November 14
Chicken rice soup w/crackers, toasted cheese sandwiches, cheesecake, milk
Friday, November 15
Turkey & cheese on bun, potato chips, pickle spears, pineapple chunks, milk
