The Perryville High School Silver Dagger Players will present its fall play, starting tonight. The play is titled Little Women of Orchard House. The play will be performed Nov. 7-9 in the Old Senior High. Tickets will be $5 per person.
The play’s director Jennifer Birk-Cook hopes that this play is a fan favorite as it has the storyline similar to that of the classic novel Little Women, with some of the backstory of the author Louisa May Alcott.
“I think it is a very family-friendly play and that’s something that I try to look for when choosing a play for the drama club,” Birk-Cook said. “I want everyone regardless of age to be able to come and see it.”
Along with its family friendly nature, Birk Cook noted that she chose the play because of the large cast that it requires, making it suitable for her drama club.
“I have close to 40 kids in drama this year, so it’s difficult to find many plays that have that large of a cast,” she said. “The regular Little Women would have been smaller, I chose this because the cast has close to 40 people.”
Little Women is based around a talented tomboy and author-to-be Jo, tragically frail Beth, beautiful Meg, and romantic, spoiled Amy, united in their devotion to each other and their struggles to survive in New England during the Civil War.
Birk-Cook is hoping for another solid crowd for the fall play, but she believes that it should.
“We have good crowds depending on the show,” she said. “But our plays are well attended most of the time.”
She noted that her students are working hard to be ready for the performances.
“We are making our own sets and stuff like that,” she said. “Everyone pretty well knows their lines and everything and we think it should be a good show.”
This is one of two shows the Silver Dagger Players perform over the course of the year, with the other being in the spring.
