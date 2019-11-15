St. Vincent High School students are hard at work preparing for their upcoming fall performance. St. Vincent will perform “My Fair Lady” starting Friday at the Perry Park Center.
The 1957 musical follows Eliza Doolittle, a young flower seller with an unmistakable Cockney accent which keeps her in the lower rungs of Edwardian society. When Professor Henry Higgins tries to teach her how to speak like a proper lady, an unlikely friendship begins to flourish.
“It’s one of those stories where you try to force something on somebody and sometimes it works out and other times it doesn’t, and sometimes you have to meet in the middle.” said St. Vincent drama teacher Liam Hoeh. “That’s what we discover in this musical.”
St. Vincent students will perform the musical three separate times starting Friday at 7 p.m. There will also be showing on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children if bought before the night of the show. That price rises to $10 for adults and still $5 for children if bought at the door. For pre-sale tickets contact St. Vincent High School.
Hoeh is frequently asked why is it he chooses the musicals and plays the students perform and he has a simple answer, especially when it comes to My Fair Lady.
“This is one of my top three favorites when it comes to musicals,” Hoeh said. “I’ve always loved it, the music and the storyline and kind the mystery of the relationship between this young woman and the guy who takes her in.”
The students have been hard at work rehearsing and learning their lines, but Hoeh noted that the recent winter weather has been a problem as his kids try to prepare with such limited time remaining before their opening night.
“It’s been a hindrance to say the least,” Hoeh said. “We have been spending as much time as we can rehearsing, almost every moment that we can. We have been working our hearts out to make sure that we are ready.”
St. Vincent as only about 11 kids in their drama program this season, so finding plays that fit that number of students can be rough for Hoeh, when it comes to finding a play that fits his group.
“Just reading through the script it talks about a massive amount of people, with busy streets and things like that,” Hoeh said. “Every year I choose shows that are big even though we have a small cast and we make it work, even though it may require 30-40 people.”
Despite the disadvantages, Hoeh is excited to see the performance come to life.
“I like the way that it’s all coming together and our adaptation of it,” Hoeh said. “This group has become like a family through the process and that makes it an even better show.”
