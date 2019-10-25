For many Perry County residents, Stars and Stripes was a familiar sight during their military service.
Dating back to the Civil War, Stars and Stripes, the U.S. military’s daily newspaper, has long proven itself to be a morale booster for troops away from their families.
To celebrate that history — and raise funds to ensure its continued operation — the Stars and Stripes Museum in Bloomfield will hold the inaugural Spirit of Democracy celebration in Cape Girardeau next month.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and Stars and Stripes publisher Max Lederer will be the featured speakers at the event, which will be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the A.C. Brase Arena.
“It’s a fundraiser, because we need the funds, but it’s also intended to celebrate commitment and service,” said Jim Martin of Perryville, who serves as president of the museum’s board of directors. “It’s also meant to be educational. Our kids need to understand our history and how important it is committing to something and serving something. It’s the heart of what we’re about as a country and as communities.”
The museum is seeking to ensure its future with a major fund-raising campaign. The first event in that campaign will be a Spirit of Democracy celebration on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the A.C. Brase Arena, 410 Kiwanis Drive in Cape Girardeau. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and Stars and Stripes publisher Max Lederer will be the featured speakers.
Tickets for the dinner event are $100 a plate, and tables may be sponsored for $1,000.
Martin said that thanks to several sponsors, the museum anticipate being able to provide seats and recognition for upwards of 80 honored guests, free of charge.
Stars and Stripes was founded in Bloomfield on Nov. 9, 1861, by Union soldiers occupying the town, who commandeered the printing press of the town’s newspaper, the Bloomfield Herald, and issued a four-page newspaper with that title. Other issues were printed during the war in Thibodaux, La., and Jacksonport, Ark.
During World War I, Gen. John J. Pershing, a native Missourian and commander of the American Expeditionary Force, revived the newspaper to boost troop morale.
A total of 71 weekly issues were published in Paris.
In World War II, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower became the biggest supporter of Stars and Stripes. Like Pershing, he saw it as a morale booster for the troops. After the Allies won the war, Stripes continued to publish in Europe to serve the occupying forces there, and a new edition was started in the Pacific for the same reason.
Today, Stars and Stripes is a tabloid with an average of 32 pages daily. Four print editions serve Europe, the Middle East, Japan and South Korea. There also are seven digital editions, but the printed newspaper remains hugely popular with our troops, particularly in war zones where internet access and cellphone service are either non-existent or often interrupted.
The Stars and Stripes Museum was established in Bloomfield nearly 30 years ago, and focuses on all periods of the newspaper’s existence, complete with a copy of the original issue from 1861, numerous photos from the many conflicts the paper has covered, and hundreds of other artifacts donated by former staffers and the Stars and Stripes central office, now located in Washington.
“The idea for the museum started in back in the early 1990s,” Martin said. “The first building I think was finished in 1997. And then it was expanded into a second attached building. Now we’ve got about 7,500 square feet.”
The Bloomfield museum is one of the stops on the Civil War Missouri Passport Program (mo-passport.org) that leads visitors to Civil War sites of historic significance within the state.
For more details, visit the National Stars and Stripes Museum and Library website at starsandstripesmuseumlibrary.org or call the museum at 573- 568-2055.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.