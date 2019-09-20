An investigation into a stolen truck led to the arrest of a Perryville man who is facing a slew of charges related to burglary, theft and receiving stolen property.
Brandon Lee Lundmark, 26, of Perryville, is facing multiple felony charges of burglary, stealing of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft, and stealing - fourth or subsequent stealing offense within 10 years, in the wake of an investigation into a truck stolen from a storage shed in Biehle.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, on July 21, deputies responded to a report of a burglary at the storage sheds located at 9169 Highway B in Biehle.
On their arrival, they were informed by the individual renting the space that a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup and a NV5600 Dodge Manual Transmission with a NP 241 Dodge Transfer Case was found to be stolen from the storage shed.
On July 28, 2019, the truck was found near Bollinger County Road 210. It had been burned, possibly in an attempt to destroy evidence.
Through the investigation of the burnt vehicle, Bethanney Lundmark was thought to have information about the truck and transmission.
Earlier this month, Bethanney admitted to picking up Lundmark from BCR 210 and seeing him next to the burned-out truck.
Based on that interview, deputies then interviewed Lundmark, who denied breaking into the storage shed, but instead claimed he purchased the vehicle and transmission for $550 from an unknown subject while in Bollinger County.
Lundmark told deputies he felt the pickup might have been stolen because of the price he purchased it for.
After having the pickup for approximately a week, Lundmark said discovered the vehicle was stolen, at which point he abandoned it in Bollinger County.
When questioned about the transmission, Lundmark told deputies he sold it to a company in Minnesota.
Deputies, meanwhile, spoke to Lundmark’s sister, Chauntel Lundmark, who said he had offered to sell her parts off the Dodge truck that would fit a similar truck she owned.
Chauntel told Lundmark he got the pickup from a storage shed.
During a subsequent interview with deputies, Lundmark admitted to being involved in the burglary and theft of a different storage unit at the same location.
Among the items stolen were a blue REDC Youth Four-Wheeler, a Stihl Weed eater, and a deep fryer.
During his interview, Lundmark explained he and another person went to the mentioned storage unit facility. While there, the other individual entered the storage unit and stole the four wheeler.
Lundmark did not remember specifically a weed eater being stolen or deep fryer from the storage shed.
The four wheeler was loaded on top of the vehicle Lundmark and the other individual were traveling in and the four wheeler was stolen from the property. Lundmark had knowledge of burglary and theft.
According to deputies, Lundmark is currently on probation and parole.
Since 2012, he has been found guilty or pled guilty to eight burglary charges, 4 felony stealing charges and two receiving stolen property charges, spread between Perry, Cape Girardeau, Scott and Ste. Genevieve Counties.
In addition, Lundmark was arrested on July 19 in Butler County for felony stealing.
Charges in that case are expected to be filed soon, which is around the same time frame for these charges.
In Perry County, Lundmark was found guilty of theft/stealing on May 3, 2013, and of receiving stolen property on Feb. 17, 2017.
On May 21, 2013, he was found guilty of theft/stealing in the Ste. Genevieve County Circuit Court.
