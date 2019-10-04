Billy Thomas Wilkins, 82, of Clanton, Ala., passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at his home in Clanton, Ala.
He was born on Thursday, Sept. 16, 1937, in Alabama, and is the son of Melton Wilkins and Laler Headley Wilkins .
He was a mechanic by trade and served in the United States Air Force from 1957-1961.
He is survived by his wife, Geneva Williams Wilkins of Clanton; four sons, Michael (Sherry) T. Wilkins of Clanton; Gregory (Sheri) L. Wilkins of Oxford, Ala.; Billy (Dana) F. Wilkins of Verbena, Ala.; and Kenneth (Linda) W. Gorum of Clanton; four daughters, Elizabeth (Carl) Durreman of Perryville; Margaret (Mark) E. Johnson of Jemison, Ala.; Janis (Harry) L. Straub of Pulaski, Tenn.; and Lynn (Mike) K. Stinson of Eastaboga, Ala.; two sisters, Janie Ruth Smith of Clanton and Sudie Joyce Thornton of Clanton; and 27 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna L. Wilkins, and a granddaughter, Leaj M. Jarvis Price.
Friends were received on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at the Martin Funeral Home Chapel, in Clanton.
Services were held at New Cedron Baptist Church in Billingsley, Ala., on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, with Rev. Lynn Rowe and Rev. Tony Reynolds officiating.
Interment followed at New Cedron Baptist Church Cemetery in Billingsley with Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences for the family may be shared on the guest registry at www.martinfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.