Brenda M. Franklin, 44, of Nevada, formerly of Perryville, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Southwest Community Service in Nevada, Mo.
She was born Feb. 8, 1975, in Perryville to Harold Edward and Joyce Ann (Whistler) Franklin. They survive in Perryville.
She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Silver Lake. Brenda loved riding the 4-wheeler on the farm and taking walks to see the cattle and pigs.
Survivors include her parents and four brothers and sisters, Carol (Ralph) Clements, Kenneth (Angela) Franklin, Samuel (Friend: Kathy Proctor) Franklin, and Sandra (Rory) Berkbigler all of Perryville. She is also survived by aunts, uncles and nine nieces and nephews, Colton and Callie Clements, Abbagale and Brittney Franklin, Madison, McKenzie, McCadden, Marschall, and Mayson Berkbigler.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, aunts and uncles. The private visitation and funeral Mass for Brenda will be held at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Silver Lake. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
A special thank you to Southwest Community Service for their kindness and compassionate care shown to Brenda.
Memorial contributions may be given for family use.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandyoungfuneralhome.com. Ford & Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.