Carolyn Fay Meinhardt, age 77, of Crystal City, died Aug. 30, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family.
She dedicated her life to teaching for over 40 years, having spent 30 of those years as a teacher and Director at Ursuline Learning Center in Crystal City. Born Feb. 3, 1942 she was the daughter of the late Berdell (Clements) and Sylvester Biehle.
She is survived by two children, a son, John (Patricia) Meinhardt of Perryville, and a daughter, Dawn Meinhardt of Crystal City; two grandchildren, Ashley Meinhardt of Perryville and Jonathan Meinhardt of Indianapolis, Indiana; her twin sister, Marilyn Parr of Crystal City; a niece, Jackie (Steve) Morris of Bentonville, Arkansas; two nephews, Bob (Suzanne) Parr of Oak Ridge and Tom Parr of Crystal City; a great-niece and great-nephew, and many cousins and friends.
Funeral services and burial are private. Memorials may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of St. Louis or the American Cancer Society.
