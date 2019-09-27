Charles E. Lilly, 72, of Perryville, died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at his residence.
He was born February 2, 1947, in St. Louis to James and Velma (Perkins) Lilly.
He and Judith (Berkbuegler) Lilly were married December 20, 1969. She survives in Perryville.
Charles was a delivery truck driver. He was a US Army Veteran and a member of V.F.W. Post 4282, American Legion Post 133, AmVets Post 94 and River Hills Eagles Lodge 4034.
Survivors include one daughter, Dawn (Michael) Bresnan II of Perryville; one sister, Virginia Kay Claybroke of Perryville; one brother, Jerry Lilly of Poplar Bluff; four grandchildren, Justin Berkbuegler, Michael Bresnan III, Alison Bresnan and Jaden Berkbuegler and one great-grandchild, Brooklyn Berkbuegler.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, James and Robert.
Visitation was at Ford & Young Funeral Home on Tuesday, Sept 24, from 10 am until time of funeral service at 2 pm. Funeral service was at 2 pm with Rev. Bruce Owens and Rev. Chris Seah co-officiating. Burial was in Home Cemetery with military graveside provided by V.F.W. Post 4282 & Delta Team.
Ford & Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
