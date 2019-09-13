Clarence Martin Schlimpert, 96, of Cape Girardeau formerly of Shawneetown passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau.
He was born Aug. 31, 1923, in Shawneetown to Charles and Dora Starzinger Schlimpert.
He and Wilma Lange were married April 21, 1946, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilsit.
Clarence was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Shawneetown where he was an active member. He served in various offices and positions at the church including elder, president and treasurer.
He also was a member of the church’s mens club and dart ball team.
Clarence went to elementery school in Shawneetown and later attended Jackson Senior High School. Clarence was the owner and operator of Shawneetown Feed and Seed Company from 1949-1985. He was an auctioneer for 60 years mostly with Schlimpert and Seyer Auction Service.
Clarence was a board member for Citizens Electric Company and served as treasurer for the public water district. He held many offices for various agricultural organizations in the state.
Loving survivors include his wife Wilma of 73 years; two children Brenda McCowan of Cape Girardeau and Rodney Schlimpert of Mineral Point, Wisconsin; two grandsons Michael (Amanda Madoux) McCowan of St. Louis and Jeffrey McCowan of Tampa, Florida.
Also surviving are sister Bernice Lorenz of Jackson and a sister-in-law Leona Schlimpert of St. Louis.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers Lawrence and Edgar Schlimpert; two sisters Gertrude Meyr and Lorraine Fiedler.
The visitation was from 4-8 pm Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
The funeral service was Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at the funeral home with Rev. Virgil Kelm officiating.
Interment will follow in Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery in Shawneetown, Missouri. The family suggests that contributions be made to Saxony Lutheran High School, Trinity Lutheran Church, or The Pulmonary Hypertension Association.
