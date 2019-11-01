Clinton C. “Scotty” Telle, 94, of Troy, formerly of Perryville, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Lincoln County Nursing & Rehab in Troy.
He was born June 18, 1925, in Wittenberg. to Albert R. and Lydia C. (Noennig) Telle.
He and Charlotte J. Harper were married on May 7, 1950, and she preceded him in death on July 15, 1995. He then married LaVern S. Hughey on August 1, 1998 and she preceded him in death on Oct. 21, 2011.
Scotty was an Ambassador at the VIP Center for TWA. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Berean Bible Class, American Legion Post 133, V.F.W. Post 4282 and was a WWII Army Veteran.
Survivors include one daughter, Donna J. Baumhardt of Imperial, two sons, Duane A. (Brenda) Telle and Scott S. (Martha) Telle all of Troy, one sister, Doris Lotspiech of St. Louis, seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by both wives, parents, one brother: Merlin A. Telle and one son-in-law: William Baumhardt.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville.
Service will be at noon Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville with Rev. Matthew Marks officiating.
Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.
Memorial contributions may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Missions Fund.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandyoungfuneralhome.com. Ford & Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
