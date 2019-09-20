Cullen J. Mattingly, 94, of St. Mary, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Independence Care Center. He was born June 6, 1925 in Perry County to Vincent Leo and Rosella (Gibbar) Mattingly. He and Novona M. “Sis” Wengert were married Nov. 23, 1946. She preceded him in death on Sept. 7, 2012.
Cullen was a rock crusher at Mississippi Lime and a farmer of livestock and agriculture. He was a member of Christ the Savior Catholic Church, American Legion Post 133 and was a charter member of the V.F.W. Post 4282. He was a WWII Army Veteran from Sept. 30, 1943 - June 30, 1945 in the Asiatic Pacific Theater and received two Bronze Battle Stars. He enjoyed working on the farm with his cattle.
Survivors include his three daughters, Karen (Michael) Ernst of Perryville, Lee Ann Mattingly of Cape Girardeau and Cheryl (Roy) Braeuner of Frohna, two sons, Kenneth (Sandra) Mattingly and Richard (Jeanne) Mattingly all of St. Mary, daughter-in-law, Phyllis Mattingly of Perryville, close family friend, Judy Grass of Cape Girardeau and fourteen grandchildren, Bryan Mattingly, Chrissy Wolk, Sarah Thornberry, Lori Heberlie, Amy Huber, Craig Ernst, Brian Ernst, Joe Ernst, Curtis Mattingly, Katie Weibrecht, Nikki Fritsche, Josh Mattingly, Mike Braeuner and Nick Braeuner, twenty-seven great grandchildren and one great great-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by wife, parents, one son, Lawrence Mattingly, six brothers and four sisters.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 and Saturday from 6:30 - 9:30 a.m. at Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville.Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Christ the Savior Catholic Church in Brewer with the Rev. Joe Geders C.M. officiating. Burial will be at Christ the Savior Catholic Cemetery in Brewer with Military Honors provided by American Legion Post 133 and Delta Team. Memorial contributions may be given to Christ the Savior Catholic Cemetery or Missouri National Veterans Memorial. Online condolences may be made at www.fordandyoungfuneralhome.com. Ford & Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
