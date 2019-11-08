Dean F. Kueker 75, of Ellis Grove, Illinois, passed away at 10:16 am, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Southeast Hospital, Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
He was born to the late Wilbert and Edda (nee Salger) Kueker on February 3, 1944 in Evansville, Illinois.
He married Ruth Heuman on July 27, 1968, in Evansville, Ill.
Dean was a farmer for over 60 years.
He was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Evansville. He was also a member of Randolph County Farm Bureau.
He is survived by his wife Ruth Kueker of Ellis Grove, Ill.; two sons Ron (Katherine) Kueker of Ellis Grove, Ill., and Brad (Niki) Kueker of Perryville; four siblings Robert (Mary) Kueker of Evansville, Ill., Donald (Eloise) Keuker of Sparta, Ill., Nelson (Marilyn) Kueker of Sparta, Ill., and Ruth (Glenn) Guebert of Evansville, Ill.; four brother in laws Richard (Leta) Heuman of Chester, David (Charlene) Heuman of Baldwin, Ill., Warren Heuman of Columbia, Ill. and Robert DuFrenne of Ellis Grove, Ill.; 10 Grandchildren: Gabrielle, Veronica, Emilia, Sam, Madelyn, Josh, Natalie, Anna, Ben and Sebastian; many Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother – Wilbert Kueker, Jr., one sister – Edda DuFrenne and one Grandson – Ian Kueker.
Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 8 from 4-8 p.m. at Pechacek Funeral Homes in Chester, and Saturday from 9-11 am at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Evansville, Ill.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Evansville, Ill. with Rev. Mark Nebel officiating. Burial will be at Ellis Grove City Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Diabetes Association and St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Building Fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.