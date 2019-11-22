Delfie M. Mueller, 91, of Perryville died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at The Arbors at Parkwood Meadows in Ste. Genevieve. She was born Jan. 25, 1928 in Farrar to Gottlieb and Marie (Eggers) Mahnken.
She and Reinhold C. Mueller were married Sept. 4, 1949. He preceded her in death on Dec. 20, 2018.
She had been a seamstress. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville.
Survivors include her half brother, Eilert (Erna) Mahnken of Frohna; three sisters-in-law, Louise, Opal and Mildred Mahnken; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Reinhold; one son, Keith Randall Mueller; one sister, Eileen Mahnken; and three brothers, Hilmer, Leonard and Armin Mahnken. Friends may call at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville on Friday, Nov. 22 from 9 am until time of funeral service at 11 am at with the Rev. Joseph Schlie officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church Music Department or Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial. Online condolences may be made at www.fordandyoungfuneralhome.com.
Ford & Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
