Dorothy L. Flentge, 90, of Perryville, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Independence Care Center in Perryville.
She was born Oct. 13, 1928, in Menfro daughter of Martin and Della (Guemmer) Schamburg.
She and Harry E. (Bud) Flentge were married April 15, 1951. He preceded her in death on December 18, 1987.
Dorothy worked at International Shoe Company and was a homemaker and babysitter. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ladies Aid and past President of the Chancel Guild. She enjoyed quilting at church and gardening.
Survivors include two daughters, Kathleen (Steve) Balsman of Memphis, Tenn., Susan (Jay)Lydon of Parrish, Florida and one son, Brad (Donna) Flentge of Perryville, two sisters, Helen Meyer of Cape Girardeau and Betty (Kelly) Brune of Friedheim, one brother-in-law, Lynn Conrad of Perryville, two step grandchildren, Chris and Kenny (Jessica) Timmer, three step great-grandchildren, Xander, Ethan and Levi Timmer all of Perryville. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters, LaVerne Fiehler and Janet Conrad, two brother-in-laws, Ruppert Meyer and Wally Fiehler.
Visitation was held from 9 - 10:30 AM on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville.
Funeral Service was held at Immanuel Lutheran Church on Monday at 10:30 AM with Rev. Matthew Marks officiating. Burial in the church cemetery.
Memorial Preference: Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandyoungfuneralhome.com.
