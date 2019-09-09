Dorothy May Luttman, 78, of Perryville, died at St. Francis Medical Center on Sept 3, 2019.
Born in St. Louis, on July 21, 1941, she was the daughter of John Arthur and Oleta Pearl Ham Lemons.
She married Eugene Porter, the father of her children. Following his death she married Edward Luttman, who preceded her in death.
She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church at Longtown, and a homemaker.
Survivors include three sons: Eugene Porter, John Porter, and David Porter; three daughters: Deborah Slinkard, Jeanine Coco, and Lisa Miroslaw; a brother, Roger Lemons; a sister, Diana Johnson; 19 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two husbands, a son, Mike Porter; a daughter, Marjorie Childers; two brothers: Wade and Michael Lemons, and two sisters: Dolores Link and Doris Ryan.
Visitation will be at Zion Lutheran Church in Longtown on Sept 10, 2019, from 1 p.m. until service time. A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Inurnment will be in Zion Lutheran Church cemetery.
Hutchings Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.