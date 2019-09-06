Dorothy G. Renner, 86, of Perryville died Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at her residence in Perryville.
She was born November 6, 1932 in Perryville to William and Hilda M. (Bohnert) Davis.
She and Edmund Renner were married June 20, 1953 he preceded her in death on June 10, 1984.
She was a retired housekeeper for the Association of the Miraculous Medal. She had also been a homemaker. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.
Survivors include her six children, Dianna (George)Yount, Shirley (James) Statler, Larry (Donna) Renner, Julia Renner, Brenda Renner all of Perryville, Steven Renner of Overland, Mo.; one sister, Beulah Weisbrod of Perryville; 6 grandchildren, Timothy Yount, Patrick Statler, Megan (Adam) Bradt, Dawn Ernst, Sam Renner (friend Krystal Kennel), Kyle (Chelsea) Renner; 7 great-grandchildren, Tristan Ernst, Camron Ernst, Noah Pflasterer, Ireland Renner, Leium Renner, Riley Boles, Scarlett Renner and one great-great-granddaughter, Maya Ernst.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son, James Paul Renner; two brothers, Earl and Ernest Davis and two sisters, Marie Clements and Bertha Buehler.
Visitation was held at Ford & Young Chapel on Friday, Aug. 30, and on Saturday, Aug. 31.
A funeral Mass was held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Rich Wehrmeyer CM officiating. Burial was at Mount Hope Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given for family use.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandyoungfuneralhome.com.
Ford & Young Funeral Home of Perryville was in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.