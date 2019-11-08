Emma Maria Feiste, 93, of Jackson, Missouri died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau.
She was born March 10, 1926 in Altenburg, Missouri to Hieronymus F. and Hilda (Jungklaus) Schade.
She and Delmar Feiste were married March 25, 1951. He preceded her in death on March 11, 2015.
She was retired as OB Technician after over 22 years at Southeast Hospital. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and Ladies Aid in Altenburg, Sunday School Teacher and sang in the church choir for years. She was a 4-H Leader and an avid bowler.
Survivors include her one son, Roy (Patty) Feiste of Frohna; one daughter, Ruth Ann (Lloyd) Roth of Frohna; six grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Helen Schroeter and Virginia Beger.
Friends were called at Ford & Young East Perry Chapel in Altenburg on Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 4-8 pm and on Thursday, November 7 from 6:30 to 8:30 am. She will then be taken to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Altenburg for funeral service at 10 am with the Rev. Frank Lucas officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to Immanuel Beautification Building Fund.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandyoungfuneralhome.com.
Ford & Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.