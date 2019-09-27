Euline M. Schremp, 81, of Perryville died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Independence Care Center in Perryville.
She was born July 24, 1938, in Perry County to Theophiel Aloysius and Leneta Catherine (Geringer) Cattoor.
She and Russell A. Schremp were married on May 20, 1960. He preceded her in death on October 14, 2018.
She was a home maker and a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.
Survivors include her one son, Neil Schremp of Perryville; one daughter, Tina (Brian) Seabaugh of Friedheim; three sisters, Shirley (Ted) Wibbenmeyer of St. Charles, Donna (John) Ernst of Palmetto, Florida, Belinda (Jim) Schumer of Perryville; and five grandchildren, Bradley Schremp, Zachary Schremp, Jacob Seabaugh, Jarett Seabaugh and Katie Seabaugh.
She was preceded by her parents; husband; one son, Allan Schremp and one daughter-in-law, Carla Schremp.
Friends called at Ford & Young Chapel from 9 am until time of service at noon on Monday, September 23. Service was at noon with the Rev. Joe Geders CM officiating.
Inurnment was at the Mary Queen of Heaven Mausoluem in Mt. Hope Cemetery
Memorial contributions may be given to the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church Cemetery in Belgique. Online condolences may be made at www.fordandyoungfuneralhome.com.
