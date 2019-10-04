Harley J. Taylor, 84, of Perryville, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 4, 1935, in Perryville to Zello J. and Lorene (Buff) Taylor.
He and Janice Jennings were married May 21, 1962. She preceded him in death on April 28, 2014.
He was a member of St. Rose Of Lima Catholic Church in Silver Lake, Royal Order of the Elks in Perryville and Arlington, Texas.
Survivors include one daughter, Cheryl (Tim) Moll of Perryville, three sons, Mark (Theresa) Taylor of Perryville, Harley J. (Beth) Taylor II of North Richland Hills, Texas and Bradley (Kerry) Taylor of Perryville, two brothers, Bill (Mary) Taylor and Sam Taylor all of Perryville, 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by wife, Janice Taylor, parents, two brothers: Robert Taylor and Richard Taylor.
Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville.
Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 at Ford & Young Funeral Home with Deacon John Darin officiating. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. Online condolences may be made at www.fordandyoungfuneralhome.com. Ford & Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
