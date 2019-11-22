Harold A. Schnurbusch, 91, of Cape Girardeau, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau just hours shy of his 92nd birthday.
After a year journey with progressive kidney failure, his spirit was released to the Lord. May he live the everlasting life in heaven which has been prepared for him.
He was born Nov. 16, 1927, in Apple Creek, Mo., son of William G. and Emma (Zoellner) Schnurbusch. He and Antonia “Toni” Ponder were married Sept. 7, 1953, in Apple Creek.
He had been a barber for some 50 years in Cape Girardeau, with a conservative estimate of some 416,000 haircuts over his career, then upon retirement in 2005, became a volunteer at St. Francis Medical Center, and in the past 15 years accumulated in excess of 30,000 volunteer hours.
His passions were his devoted wife, trading cars, the latest lawn mower for manicuring his “showcase” zoysia yard, travelling, and visiting with “folks from Apple Creek”.
He was a member of St. Mary Cathedral and an usher.
Harold served with honor in the Korean War 1952-53, achieving rank of Sgt. First Class.
Survivors include brother-in-law Robert & wife Cecilia Ponder of St. Louis, sister-in-law Antonia Ponder of Apple Creek, brother-in-law Edgar & wife Judy Ponder of Perryville, and numerous Schnurbusch and Ponder family nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and brothers Earl and Glennon and sisters, Beulah (Winkler) and Ada (Trapp).
Visitation was Monday, November 18, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home.
Mass of the Resurrection was Tuesday at St. Mary Cathedral, with the Rev. Allan Saunders officiating. Burial will be was Tuesday at St. Michael Cemetery in Apple Creek with military rites by Missouri Honors Team.
Memorials may be made to the St. Francis Medical Center Cancer Care Fund, the Harold A. Schnurbusch Wheelchair Fund or St. Mary Cathedral Food Pantry.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
