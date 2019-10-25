Hester Erline Kline, 83, of Perryville died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Independence Care Center of Perry County in Perryville.
She was born November 21, 1935 in Silver Lake to Earl J. and Hester Mae (Coffelt) Geile. She and Glennon J. Kline were married January 3, 1959. He survives in Perryville.
She had been a seamstress at International Shoe Co. She was a former member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Mary.
Survivors include her one daughter, Patricia (David Beiser) Kline of St. Mary; two sons, Ricky (Angela) Kline of St. Mary, Kerry (Jaymie) Kline of Fenton; four sisters and three brothers, Dorothy Hotop, Norma Waller, James Geile, Ronald Geile, Donald Geile and Cozy Scherer all of Perryville and Judith Ann Amschler of St. Charles; seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one granddaughter, Mendy.
Visitation will be held at Ford & Young Funeral Home on Monday, Oct. 21 from 4-8 pm and on Tuesday, October 22 from 6:30 am until time of funeral service at 10 am with Deacon Joe Brindley officiating. Burial will be at Brown Cemetery in St. Mary.
Memorial contributions may be given to American Heart Association and Suicide Prevention.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandyoungfuneralhome.com.
Ford & Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.