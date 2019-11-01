Hilda E. Grebing, 84, of Jackson, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau.
She was born September 21, 1935, in Tilsit, Missouri, to August and Emma Nagel Weber. She was baptized October 1, 1935 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilsit and confirmed April 10, 1949, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson. She attended St. Paul Elementary School and was a 1953 graduate of Jackson High School. She and Robert R. “Bob” Grebing were married June 6, 1954, at St. Paul Church. Hilda was a homemaker and enjoyed yard work, canning, crocheting, cross stitch, ceramics, antiquing, and genealogy. Together, she and Bob liked to dance and play cards. In earlier years, she was employed at the International Shoe Factory and Missouri Utilities. Loving survivors include her husband of 65 years, Bob Grebing of Jackson; three children, Mike (Karen) Grebing of Naples, Florida, Stuart Grebing of Bonne Terre, Missouri, Sandra Grebing (Vicki Moldenhauer) of Jackson; a sister-in-law, Marian (the late Ruben) Reisenbichler of Oregon; a niece and three nephews; and the family Maltipoo, Susie. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother and sister-in-law, Walter and Melba Weber.
Visitation is from 9 a.m. to service time, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson. The funeral is at 11 a.m, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Joshua Schmidt officiating. Burial will follow at Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson. Memorials may take the form of contributions to Saxony Lutheran High School, St. Paul Lutheran Church, or the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri Chapter. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.
