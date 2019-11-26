Jan L. Luckey, age 57, of Frohna passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the St. Clair Hospital in Fenton.
She was born April 24, 1962 in Perryville, daughter of Arnold and Georgia Berkbiggler Robinson. She and Kirk Luckey were united in marriage on October 4, 2015.
Jan owned and operated her own beauty shop and was a member of the Brazeau Presbyterian Church.
Loving survivors include her husband Kirk, sons Tyson and Frank Richardet both of Perryville; step sons Kirk Luckey of Perryville; E. J. Luckey of Frohna; brother Todd Robinson of Perryville; sisters Gina Bey, Lora Baker both of Perryville; Jamie Archer of Fenton; and thirteen grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brother Reggie Robinson.
Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at the Faith Presbyterian Church in Perryville 100 West North Street from 4-8 p.m.
A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Brazeau Presbyterian Church, 106 Church Lane, Brazeau; at 11 a.m. A meal will follow at the Luckey Landing at 455 Lucky Lane, Frohna. Liley Funeral Homes is in-charge of arrangements.
