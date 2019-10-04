Jeanette H. Tiehes, age 94 Fortified with the Sacraments of The Holy Mother Church on Sept. 28, 2019.
She was born on March 8, 1925; daughter of Hugo and Pauline (Ponder) Rellergert. She and Wallace Tiehes were united in marriage on April 24, 1948 and he passed away on February 2, 1971.
Jeanette was a member of St. Vincent Catholic Church in Perryville, Missouri, Knights of Columbus Auxiliary and St. Vincent’s Ladies of Charity. She worked for Avon as a sales rep. for 48 years.
She is survived by son Donald (Janet) Tiehes of Perryville ; one sister Rosemarie Buerck; three grandchildren; Sarah (Ryan) Gerling, Adam (Rachel) Tiehes, Emily Tiehes; two great-grandchildren Charlotte Gerling and Rosalind Gerling.
She is preceded in death by her parents, one sister Veronica Durkee and one brother Raymond Rellergert.
Visitation was at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church in Perryville from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.
Funeral Mass was conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Rich Wehrmeyer officiating. Interment took place at the Saint Boniface Cemetery in Perryville.
In lieu of flowers donations are appreciated to Crown Hospice.
