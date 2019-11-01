Jennifer Ann Miesner, 39, of Farrar, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at her residence.
She was born Sept. 3, 1980 in Perryville to Clifford E. and Eileen L. (Kassel) Miesner of Farrar.
She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Farrar.
Survivors include her parents, two brothers and one sister, Tony (Becky) Miesner, Brock Miesner and Kim (Patrick) Lohmann all of Farrar, seven nieces and nephews, Engel, Henry and George Lohmann, Jason, Heidi, Austin and Waylon Miesner. She is also survived by aunts, uncles and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by one brother: James M. Miesner, paternal grandparents: Edmund and Eleanora (Mueller) Miesner and maternal grandparents: Leonard and Violet (Miesner) Kassel. Visitation will be from 4:-8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 and from 6:30 - 8:15 a.m. on Saturday at Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville. Funeral Service will be held at Salem Lutheran Church in Farrar on Saturday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Roger Abernathy officiating. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Salem Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.fordandyoungfuneralhome.com. Ford & Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
