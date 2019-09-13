John Theodore Melton, 77, of Perryville, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at his residence.
He was born August 10, 1942 in St. Charles to John Robert Melton and Alda Marie Louise (Ehlmann) Horenkamp.
He and Normalee Ruth Horn were married on November 28, 1981. She survives in Perryville.
He was a member of Whitewater Presbyterian Church in Sedgewickville.
He served as a Deacon & Treasurer at Whitewater Presbyterian Church. He was retired from General Motors and then worked as a farmer with livestock and agriculture.
Survivors include his wife, Normalee Ruth Melton of Perryville, one daughter, Kathy Brotherton Cassidy of Perryville, two sisters, Margie Cox of Gulf Shores, Alabama and Janice Rice of Spokane, Wash., two step-daughters, Kathy Dunker of Perryville and Cindy Hahs of Macks Creek, Mo, two step-sons, William (Sherry) Brotherton of Sedgewickville and James (Susan) Brotherton of Patton, five step-sisters, Tina (John) Hellmers, Cheri Kennedy, Georgia Ann (Don) Hoenig, Deborah (John) Boyer and Cookie (Robert) Clay, fourteen grandchildren and twenty-four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one step-brother, Terry Horenkamp, one step-sister, Ronda Horenkamp, and one step-grandson Justin Fulton.
Visitation was on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 and on Saturday at Ford & Young Chapel in Perryville.
Service was Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Ford & Young Chapel in Perryville with Rev. Charlie Mangels officiating.
Burial was at Whitewater Presbyterian Cemetery in Sedgewickville.
Memorial contributions may be given to Whitewater Presbyterian Church in Sedgwickville.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandyoungfuneralhome.com.
Ford & Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.