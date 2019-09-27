Kevin Ray Griffard 63 years old of Minnith, Mo. died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Festus.
He was born August 28, 1956 in Perryville married to Gail (Kramer) Griffard on February 9, 1974.
In 1976 Kevin accepted Jesus as his savior, his saying was, “he was greatly blessed with 8 gorgeous grandchildren”. He was a life member of the NRA. Kevin was an avid hunter and truck driver for 42 years. He was loved by his family very much and will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife Gail Griffard of Minnith;Son Glennon (Anna) A. Griffard of Minnith; daughter Christy (Craig) K. Caruthers of Fort Worth, Tex.; grandchildren Samantha, Natalie, Amanda, Cody and Kiley; Taylor, Faith and Nathan; and two sisters;
Preceded in death by: father Glennon “Dick” Andrew Griffard and mother Lucille Douglas (Bloom) Griffard
Visitation was at Basler Funeral Home Sainte Genevieve, MO on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 8- 9:15 a.m.
Service was at Brushy Creek Baptist Church in Minnith on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 10 a.m. The Clergy will be Rev. James Waymier
Burial will be at Brushy Creek Baptist Cemetery in Minnith.
Online condolences can be left at www.baslerfuneralhome.com
