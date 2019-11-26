Lance Patrick Layton, 44, of Orlando, FL, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Dr. Phillips Hospital in Orlando, Fla.
He was born September 30, 1975 in Perryville, to Stanley P. and Linda J. (Black) Layton of Perryville.
Lance worked in hospitality for Disney. He was a former member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.
Survivors include one brother, Shane Layton of Lubbock, Texas.
Visitation will be held at Ford & Young Funeral Home from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29 and 6:30 - 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 with a rosary at 8:30 AM.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville with Rev. Rich Wehrmeyer CM officiating.
Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Perryville.
Memorial contributions may be given for family use.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandyoungfuneralhome.com.
