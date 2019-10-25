Leontine “Lee” F. (Naeger) Schaaf, 90, of Perryville, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 17, 1929 in Zell, Mo. to Leo and Caroline Rose (Huck) Naeger.
She and Emil Gerald Schaaf were married March 31, 1951, in Ste. Genevieve. He survives in Perryville.
Lee was retired from Proctor & Gamble and was homemaker. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Ladies of Charity and American Legion Post 133 Auxiliary. Lee enjoyed dancing, playing cards and bingo, but mostly she was a devoted mother who loved her children and her Lord.
Survivors include seven sons and three daughters, Mark Schaaf, John (Cathy) Schaaf, Gerald Joe Schaaf all of Perryville, Christopher (Jean) Schaaf of Friedheim, Brian (friend Theresa) Schaaf of Perryville, Carol (Ronnie) Voshage of Jackson, Mary (Jerry) Fulton and Gemma (Kenny) Geile all of Perryville, Phil (Tammy) Schaaf and Carl (Dawn) Schaaf all of Perryville, twenty grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Gregory Paul Schaaf, five brothers and two sisters.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville.
Funeral Mass will be at noon Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville with the Rev. Rich Wehrmeyer officiating.
Burial will be at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Saint Mary.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandyoungfuneralhome.com.
Ford & Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
