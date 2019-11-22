Leslie C. Burfiend Jr., 75, of Ste. Genevieve died Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital in Ste. Genevieve.
He was born April 13, 1944 in Cape Girardeau to Clarence L. and Anna Lee (Loberg) Burfiend Sr.
He and Jane Riley were married November 24, 1962. She survives in Ste. Genevieve.
He had been an operator for Solar Press.
He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and American Legion Post 133 Booster in Perryville.
Survivors include his four children, Janice Caine of Ste. Genevieve, Patty Furhmann, Rodney (Tracy) Burfiend and Jacqueline Hammond all of Perryville; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at Ford & Young Chapel in Perryville on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, from 11 am until time of Memorial Service at 1 pm with Rev. Joseph Schlie officiating.
Memorial contributions may be given for family use.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandyoungfuneralhome.com.
Ford & Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
