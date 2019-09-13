Lester Lee Terbrak, 77, of Perryville died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at his residence in Perryville.
He was born February 3, 1942 in Mt. Clemens, Mich. to Harry Louis and Lorean (Ross) Terbrak.
He and Wanda Lou Brewer were married on June 17, 1961 in Brewer. She survives in Perryville.
He had been a line worker for General Motors in St. Louis. He was a member of Christ the Savior Catholic Church in Brewer. He loved fishing and woodworking.
Other survivors include his seven sons, Ricky (Pam) Terbrak of Marble Hill, Donald (Connie) Terbrak, Ronald Terbrak, Larry (Jessica) Terbrak, Jerry (Paula) Terbrak, Lester (Tina) Terbrak Jr., and Harry Terbrak all of Perryville; one sister, Edna Kingsley of Mt. Clemens, Mich.; one son-in-law, Daryl Aurich of Perryville; 22 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Barbara Terbrak Aurich; one brother, Harry Glen Terbrak; one granddaughter, Brandy Ackerman; one grandson, Adam Terbrak; one brother-in-law, Clare Kingsley and one sister-in-law, Mildred Terbrak.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 14 at Christ the Savior Church Hall in Brewer from 10 am until time of Celebration of Life at 12:30 pm with Alan Terbrak officiating. Funeral luncheon to follow at Christ the Savior Church Hall.
Memorial contributions may be given for family use.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandyoungfuneralhome.com.
Ford & Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
