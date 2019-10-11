Letty Garris, 61, of Sarasota, Fla., died on Sept. 28, 2019.
Letty is survived by her siblings Louie Garris, Laddie Garris, Jerry Garris, Sally Detjen, Rodney Garris, Dwight Garris, Oliver Garris, Myra Garris and Daphne Garris, and all her nieces and nephews. She died peacefully in her new home in Sarasota, Fla.
She was enjoying her new life in Florida, but God called her back home to His loving Arms. She has joined her mother, father, brother Robert, sister Madge and her beloved dog Nate. She was a loving, giving person with a big heart. Her personality was bigger than life, and that’s how she chose to live it. Letty will be dearly missed by her family and friends, but she will remain in our hearts and memories forever.
A private memorial will be held for family and friends where Letty will be laid to rest at Bethlehem Baptist Cemetery in Crosstown on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 12:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.