Lucille A. Proctor, 81, of Perryville, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Independence Care Center in Perryville.
She was born September 18, 1938 in Ste. Genevieve to Raymond and Myrtle (Meyer) Kreitler.
She married Joseph Proctor Sr. on August 24, 1957. He preceded her in death on June 22, 1997.
She was retired from Leonard’s Metal. She was a member of Cape County Cowboy Church. Lucille volunteered at the Perry County Memorial Hospital and Nursing Homes. Lucille was a good wife, mother and a very hard worker. She also enjoyed reading, she and Joe Jr. enjoyed going to the local gospel music events and church dinners.
Survivors include her daughter, Nancy Geheber of Clarkson, Ky; two sons, Joe Proctor Jr. of Perryville and Jerry Proctor of St. Charles; one sister, Linda Smith of Jefferson City; two step-daughters, Diane Massey of Perryville and Jonna Brown of Ironton; two step-sons, Kenny Proctor of Perryville, and Rick Proctor of Marble Hill; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one son, James, one step son, Gary and one sister, Brenda Clark.
Visitation was at Ford & Young Funeral Home from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, November 17 and on Monday, November 18 from 6:30 a.m. until time of service at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Jim Matthews officiating. Burial was at Brown Cemetery in Saint Mary.
Memorial contributions may be given to Crown Hospice.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandyoungfuneralhome.com.
Ford & Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
