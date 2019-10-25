Marilyn J. McBride entered into the presence of our Lord. She is now with all those saints that have preceded her. Her earthly journey began in East St. Louis, Illinois on July 24, 1935, and after months of loving care, ended at her Perryville home on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. She was the daughter of Walter A. and Bessie (Welshans) McCauley, and sister of Walter T. McCauley and William McCauley, all of whom have preceded her.
In 1953 she married the love of her life, Rev. Gerold McBride. They were blessed with four children. Lynn (Jacob) Blackwell, Kim (Gary) Martin, Rebecca (Bruce) Buchheit, and Gregg (Kirsta) McBride. Her loving grandchildren are Jeremy (Jaki) Blackwell and Ben Blackwell, Gary (Kari) Martin jr, Mike (Amanda) Martin, Jennifer Martin & Special Friend Dustin Miller, Amy Martin & Special Friend Tony Talarico, Jason (Jessica) Buchheit, Sarah (Alex) Norath, Abigail (Joshua) Stevens, Michael Buchheit and Sean and Heather McBride. She also has thirteen great-grandchildren. Jordan & Mayci Blackwell, Tyler Ashby, Sophia, Ashley, Stephen, Derek, & Sadie Martin, Jozy Meyer, Tucker Miller, Lucas & Kyle Buchheit and Ellyn Norath. Thanks to God, these all survive.
Marilyn was the “Fun Grandma.” There are memories of children being the target of her water guns, and squeals while playing tag or hide and seek, or “Touch You Last.” In addition to her fun with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, she taught Sunday School for over 50 years. Her life, her teaching, her faith and her personality has touched many lives. She has created many memories that will keep her in the hearts and minds of her family and friends for many years.
Visitation will be at the Lithium Baptist Church, 130 Blue Springs Lane, Perryville, from 11 am until time of service at 1 pm, Saturday, Oct. 26. A private interment will be at a later date. The memorial service will be conducted by Rev. Larry Duncan, a longtime friend.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Baptist Children’s home will be appreciated.
Arrangements by C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home, Desloge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.